Smuggling of PDS rice: CCB Police seize truck with 12,500 kg rice bags

January 10, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Acting on a tip off that Public Distribution System (PDS) rice was being transported illegally in a truck, the City Crime Branch (CCB) Police have seized the lorry along with 12,500 kg of rice bags yesterday.

The CCB Police, who stopped the truck (KA-09-D-9686) on the Service Road of Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway at Siddalingapura last evening, inspected the truck and found 250 bags of rice weighing 50 kg each and took the truck driver into custody besides seizing the truck with rice bags.

During interrogation, the CCB Police came to know that the rice bags were being illegally transported from a godown in Hebbal to a rice mill in Mandya. As there was no permit to claim that the rice bags were being transported legally, they were seized in the presence of a Food Inspector.

The Food Inspector has confirmed that the rice bags were meant for public distribution which was being smuggled.

The truck driver, rice bags and the truck have been handed over to the jurisdictional Metagalli Police, who have registered a case, said CCB sources.

The raid was led by CCB Inspector Poovaiah.