In Briefs

KSOU VC phone-in programme tomorrow

January 30, 2024

The city based KSOU (Karnataka State Open University) VC Prof. Sharanappa V. Halse will take part in the direct phone-in programme of JSS Radio 91.2 FM, Community Radio Centre, JSS College of Arts, Commerce and Science, Ooty Road, from 11.30 am to 12.30 pm tomorrow (Jan. 31). During the phone-in programme, the VC will highlight the service facilities that exist in the University and the opportunities available for students. The students and members of the public can ask questions and get answers to their queries. The VC can be contacted on Ph: 0821-2546563 or Mob: 82967-25912 during the phone-in programme, according to a press release. For details, contact Mob: 99543-60830.

