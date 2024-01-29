Roar Killed: Tiger fatally knocked down by speeding car on Nanjangud Road

January 29, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: A tragic incident occurred last night as a one-and-a-half-year-old male tiger that strayed into urban areas searching for food, identified as T-6, was fatally struck by a speeding car near Mysore Airport on Nanjangud Road between 11.30 pm and 12.15 am.

The tiger sustained serious head injuries. Following the accident, the driver and occupants of the car hastily fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind out of fear of consequences. The Forest Department, having seized the car (KA-51-D-1607) discovered it being registered in the name of one Susheela of Chamarajanagar but she was not driving. Efforts are underway to trace the driver of the car.

The tiger belonged to a litter of four cubs that used to be sighted with their mother near Nanjangud a few months ago for which combing operations were being carried out. T-6 is suspected to be the sibling of T-7, T-8 and T-9 tigresses, often spotted with them in semi-urban areas and in the areas dotted by factories with vast bushy campuses.

Spotted at semi-urban areas

T-7 was observed near Chikkakanya, Doddakanya and Byathahalli, T-8 near Chikkanahalli and Doora and T-9 in Kadakola and surrounding areas on Dec. 27 and 29. T-9 also caused alarm among villagers near Srirangapatna and Mahadevapura. T7 and T9 were also sighted near TVS Factory. Having not been sighted for approximately 18 months, T-6 was believed to be following T-9 tigress.

While returning to its territory, T-6 attempted to cross the bustling Nanjangud Road near the Mysore Airport. Unfortunately, the speeding car, travelling from Mysuru towards Nanjangud, collided with the tiger, inflicting severe injuries.

The wounded big cat lay in pain on the roadside. The driver and occupants fled the scene. The front portion of the car has been damaged due to the impact of the accident.

Leopard Task Force personnel arrived, examined the injured tiger and found that it had succumbed to its injuries. The carcass was then shifted to Chamundi Animal Conservation, Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in Koorgalli on the outskirts of the city for post-mortem.

Feeding on wild boars

The collision occurred in a location that is not densely forested; however, officials noted the presence of abandoned lands in the vicinity, suggesting that the tiger may have been hiding in such areas. There is speculation that the tiger might have strayed from the Bandipur Tiger Reserve, surviving by feeding on wild boars and other small animals in the area.

While acknowledging that action will be taken against the driver, officials clarified that the punishment might be less severe because the accident happened on a National Highway within city limits. They emphasised that since the incident was not intentional, the repercussions for the driver may not be as severe.

Forest officers, including Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Dr. Malathi Priya, Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Lakshmikanth, and other officials, visited the site.