KSRTC driver, conductor assaulted over trivial issue

Mysuru: A group of youth allegedly assaulted a KSRTC driver and conductor, injuring them grievously at Hampapura near Srirangapatna on Tuesday night. The youth assaulted the duo for a trivial reason.

The bus belonged to Sathagalli Depot and it was plying on Route 110B/01. While the bus was driven by Swamygowda, the conductor was Madegowda. On Tuesday night, the driver, as per schedule, was proceeding towards Hebbadi and reached Hampapura where a few passengers alighted from the bus.

As the bus was proceeding towards Hampapura Gate, Swamygowda found a few youths loitering on the main road and some of them blocked the road. Swamygowda then honked repeatedly to clear the way. However, this honking irritated the youth and one of them pelted stones at the bus. Soon, other youths joined and they destroyed the front glasses of the bus.

When Swamygowda and Madegowda objected to this, the youth barged inside the bus and assaulted them black and blue. Seeing this, a few passengers called the Police. As soon as the Police team arrived, the youths fled. Later, the Police arrested three persons and Swamygowda and Madegowda were shifted to Cauvery Hospital. They are undergoing treatment at the ICU, the Police said.

The assaulters, who have been arrested are Ravi, Manjunath, and Sanna of Rammanahalli village. They have been booked under various criminal sections of IPC. The Police are on the lookout for the other youth that include Kumar and seven others.

Another assault in city

In another incident that occurred in Mysuru city, two KSRTC drivers-cum-conductors were assaulted near the City Bus Stand. The victims are Prasanna Kumar and Gopal. Both of them were coming to the bus stand for night duty on Tuesday night when they were assaulted by a group of youth near Kalinga Bar.

The youths, who were fighting in front of the bar, attacked Prasanna Kumar and Gopal without any provocation. Both the victims have been admitted to Cauvery Hospital. A case has been registered at Devaraja Police Station.