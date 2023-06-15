KSRTC extends student bus pass till June 30
News

KSRTC extends student bus pass till June 30

June 15, 2023

Bengaluru: Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has extended the validity of student bus  pass for the year 2022-23 till June 30, according to a circular issued by the Office of Chief Traffic Manager.

 Schools and Colleges have reopened in June and to enable the students to avail the new bus pass, the validity of existing bus pass has been extended, so that the students can travel without any hiccup in KSRTC buses.

The students can also show the receipt of the fee paid towards the new bus pass and travel on the route of newly joined schools and colleges, either on city routes, outskirts in general or express  buses, according to the circular.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching