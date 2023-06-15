KSRTC extends student bus pass till June 30

June 15, 2023

Bengaluru: Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has extended the validity of student bus pass for the year 2022-23 till June 30, according to a circular issued by the Office of Chief Traffic Manager.

Schools and Colleges have reopened in June and to enable the students to avail the new bus pass, the validity of existing bus pass has been extended, so that the students can travel without any hiccup in KSRTC buses.

The students can also show the receipt of the fee paid towards the new bus pass and travel on the route of newly joined schools and colleges, either on city routes, outskirts in general or express buses, according to the circular.