‘Increase fleet of buses, safeguard private sector’s interests too’
News

‘Increase fleet of buses, safeguard private sector’s interests too’

June 15, 2023

KSRTC Staff & Workers Federation writes to CM

Mysore/Mysuru: KSRTC Staff & Workers Federation, Bengaluru, has written a letter to Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, giving its feedback over the Shakti scheme providing free travel facility for women in KSRTC buses.

According to the letter by General Secretary of KSRTC Federation D. A. Vijay Bhaskar, “The workers of all the Road Transport Corporations (RTCs) have been making efforts for the success of the scheme ever since its launch on June 11, where women have been joyously travelling in the State-owned buses.”

“To put our experiences in a nutshell, we like to inform that the number of buses should be increased as per demand with the gradual rise in the number of women passengers. Though private buses are operated in more numbers in some of the districts, the women passengers are opting to travel in our buses, in the event of which, the number of such passengers is dwindling in private buses. The drivers, conductors and other workers are in the fear of losing their job. The owners of private buses who invested in the service are also staring at uncertainty,” added Vijay Bhaskar.

According to One-Man Committee Report of retired IAS Officer M. R. Srinivasa Murthy, it had been recommended for introducing bus services to over 2,500 villages that were without any bus connectivity. “During your (Siddharamaiah) previous term as Chief Minister, you had brought Comprehensive Area Scheme to provide adequate transportation facility to the people of the State. With this, only the KSRTC enjoyed the right to provide any type of transportation connectivity. However, the Government that came into existence later hastily made changes into the ordinance and introduced another ordinance on Mar. 29, 2023, throwing the real purpose into wind.  The profit making 41 routes of KSRTC were handed over to private, besides permitting them to operate 20 km inside urban areas,” the letter stated.

READ ALSO  CM Siddharamaiah meets Revanasiddaiah in Bengaluru

 The earlier ordinance should be brought and measures should be taken to safeguard the interests of private transport sector workers too. The Federation has also reminded Siddharamaiah of The Karnataka Contract Carriages (Acquisition) Act 1976 brought by his predecessor D. Devaraj Urs, that helped KSRTC to grow in a big way providing better services to the people.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching