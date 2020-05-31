KSRTC waives off trade licence fee for shops in bus stand complexes

May 31, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: With all trade, businesses and commercial activities coming to a grinding halt following the enforcement of COVID-19 lockdown, the KSRTC has waived off the trade licence fee of shops, hotels and other commercial establishments functioning from bus stand complexes, for the entire lockdown period.

In a letter sent to all the KSRTC Divisional Controllers, the Chief Traffic Manager said that shops and hotel owners doing business at KSRTC bus stand complexes and other commercial buildings belonging to it have suffered losses due to COVID-19 lockdown. As such, it has been decided to waive off trade licence fee of the shop owners effective from Mar. 22, 2020.

Accordingly, with the exception of mobile towers and Bank ATM counters, the trade licence fee of all other commercial establishments have been waived off till the lifting of lockdown.

The letter further said that likewise, advertisers who display advertisements at bus stands and on buses as well as public address system broadcasters too have been waived off licence fee to be paid to the KSRTC, effective from Mar.22.

In respect of cases where the shop owners have already paid the license fee for March, the paid amount will be adjusted for the fee to be paid after commercial activities restart following the withdrawal of lockdown.