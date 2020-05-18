KSRTC workers seek Health Insurance cover meant for Corona Warriors

May 18, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: KSRTC workers have urged the Government to cover them under the Special Health Insurance Scheme meant for Corona Warriors, who are engaged in the battle against COVID-19.

In an appeal to the Government, the Mysuru Rural Unit of KSRTC Staff and Workers Union said that the Government recently introduced a Special Health Scheme for Corona Warriors, according to which they are entitled for a compensation of Rs.30 lakh in case of death due to contraction of the disease.

Maintaining that KSRTC staff too work under risk, they demanded that they also be covered under the Scheme.

Their other demands included hiking of compensation to family members from the existing Rs.3 lakh to Rs.10 lakh in case of death while on duty; an end to delay in reimbursement of medical and hospitalisation expenses and effective implementation of Jyothi Sanjeevini Health Scheme for KSRTC workers.

The Union General Secretary M.P. Nagaprasad wanted the Government to clarify on who should meet the medical expenses in case KSRTC workers contract the deadly COVID-19 while on duty post- lockdown.