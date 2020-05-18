KSRTC workers seek Health Insurance cover meant for Corona Warriors
News

KSRTC workers seek Health Insurance cover meant for Corona Warriors

May 18, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: KSRTC workers have urged the Government to cover them under the Special Health Insurance Scheme  meant for Corona Warriors, who are engaged in the battle against COVID-19.

In an appeal to the Government, the Mysuru Rural Unit of KSRTC Staff and Workers Union said that the Government recently introduced a Special Health Scheme for Corona Warriors, according to which they are entitled for a compensation of Rs.30 lakh in case of death due to contraction of the disease. 

Maintaining that KSRTC staff too work under risk, they demanded that they also be covered under the Scheme.

Their other demands included hiking of compensation to family members from the existing Rs.3 lakh to Rs.10 lakh in case of death while on duty; an end to delay in reimbursement of medical and hospitalisation expenses and effective implementation of Jyothi Sanjeevini Health Scheme for KSRTC workers.

The Union General Secretary M.P. Nagaprasad wanted the Government to clarify on who should meet the medical expenses in case KSRTC workers contract the deadly COVID-19 while on duty post- lockdown.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching