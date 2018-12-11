Kurubarahalli Sy. No. 4 land owners threaten rasta-roko
News

Kurubarahalli Sy. No. 4 land owners threaten rasta-roko

Mysuru:  The land owners of Kurubarahalli Survey No.4 have threatened to stage rasta-roko, if their demands to regularise the lands along with other MUDA residential layouts like Siddartha Layout and KC Layout are not met. This decision was taken at a meeting organised by Chamundi Tappalina Bhoomalikara Sangha at Talavane Farm in Lalithadripura, here this morning where about 40 land owners had gathered.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, K. Manu, Secretary of the Sangha said that this was a preliminary meeting. They would meet District In-Charge Minister G.T. Devegowda along with all the documents and apprise him of the issues. Then, they would meet Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and also explain to him about the problems, he added.

Land owners Chethan, Maheshwaran, Kodandaram,  Satish Bargi, Raghavendra Murthy, Achaiah, Advocate Shashikiran, A.V. Ashok, Anasuya Banu and others were present during the meeting.

December 11, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching