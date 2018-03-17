Kyathamaranahalli Raju murder accused externed from Mysuru

Mysuru: In a first-of-its kind order, the City Police have externed Habib Pasha, the prime accused in the murder of RSS activist Kyathamaranahalli Raju to Bidar as a precautionary measure ahead of Assembly polls.

Habib, a resident of Hunsur, has been asked to leave the district with immediate effect and the externment will remain in effect for a period of 6 months. The externment order was issued by DCP (Law and Order) N. Vishnuvardhana.

The order also states that Habib, who was released on bail a month ago, cannot stay in the districts surrounding Mysuru.

RSS activist Raju was sitting on a bench outside a tea shop in Udayagiri in mid-march 2015, when one of the two youths who arrived on a motorcycle, brutally hacked him to death.

The CCB Police nabbed Habib, who resided in Shanthinagar of the city two months later. Habib is a serial offender and has seven cases of murder, attempt to murder and assaults pending against him.