PWD is CM’s Personal Welfare Department, says BJP

Bengaluru: The BJP pounced on veteran Congress leader Dr. M. Veerappa Moily’s tweet alleging a “nexus” between road contractors and Public Works Department Minister (PWD) Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa.

The first to react was BJP State President B.S. Yeddyurappa, who said Moily’s tweet had validated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s charge that the Siddharamaiah-led Congress ran a “10% commission” government.

“At last, someone’s conscience in the Congress prodded him to speak up! Moily is right. We have been saying that Siddharamaiah is a 10 per cent Chief Minister,” Yeddyurappa tweeted. “With contractors filling PWD Minister’s deep pockets, the State’s coffers and roads are in tatters.” The BJP’s social media team dubbed the Public Works Department as Siddharamaiah’s “Personal Welfare Department.” BJP spokesperson S. Suresh Kumar said Moily’s allegation was “100% true” and that “rule of money prevailed in the Congress.”