‘Mahadevappa a professional in looting public money’

Mysuru: BJP State Vice-President and former Minister V. Sreenivasa Prasad yesterday lambasted PWD Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa and said that he is very professional in looting people’s money.

Reacting to Congress Manifesto Committee Chairman Dr. Veerappa Moily’s tweet, Prasad said that without the support of Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, corruption is not possible in the Public Works Department.

“Mahadevappa is a loyalist of Siddharamaiah. While Mahadevappa is receiving 10% commission, Siddharamaiah collects 90%. Mahadevappa has created a record of looting people’s money. He has looted over Rs. 1,000 crore,” Sreenivasa Prasad said.

MP Pratap Simha, in his Twitter account, has posted that Moily’s tweet is proof for “seeda Rupaiya sarkar” (money first). He has stated that the CM has postponed a meeting convened to discuss the Cauvery issue to escape from the negative impact of Moily’s comment.

Former MP and JD(S) leader A.H. Vishwanath said that he is happy with the tweet of Moily. “After selling everything, the party leaders are now selling ‘B’ forms. Mahadevappa is like a treasury for Siddharamaiah. Now, Mahadevappa is planning to fill his coffers by selling party tickets,” Vishwanath said.