Wealth and honour will automatically follow achievers in theatre: Rangayana Director

Mysuru: “If young theatre artistes take up the art seriously and achieve set goals with hard work and perseverance, honour and wealth will automatically follow,” opined Rangayana Director Bhagirathi Bai Kadam.

She was speaking on the second day of the three-day valedictory of ‘Suvarna Samathentho’, the 50th anniversary of the city’s theatre group ‘Samathentho’ at the Mini Theatre in Kalamandira premises here last evening.

Bhagirathi Bai contended that young theatre artistes should not start off with a lot of enthusiasm and then lose interest with passage of time.

She asserted that theatre needs a lot of commitment and dedication before the artistes begin to reap the returns and benefits which obviously needs a lot of patience and wait.

The Rangayana Director appreciated the participation of youngsters in theatre activities not being lured by the glamour of the popular small screen. She said that establishing a theatre group and growing that was a tough proposition. In that angle, she commended the members of ‘Samathentho’ in carrying on for the last 50 years.

Later, S. Ramanath’s play ‘Carbon Cake’ was staged by Lakshmi Chandrashekar’s Kriyative Theatre Troupe, Bengaluru.

Theatre artiste Dr. N. Ratna presided. Department of Kannada and Culture Assistant Director H. Channappa, Theatre artiste Rameshwari Verma and others were present.

The programme will conclude today with staging of Maurice Maeterlinck’s play ‘The Blind’ directed by H.S. Umesh.

The core group of amateur theatre artistes formed ‘Samathentho’ in 1966 and the Golden Jubilee celebrations was actually planned appropriately in 2016 to go on for a year with valedictory in 2017.

However, owing to unavoidable circumstances, the valedictory got delayed and is held now, according to the organisers.