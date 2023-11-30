Laksha Deepotsava at city temple

November 30, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Laksha Deepotsava was celebrated with devotion at Sri Kalyana Lakshmi Venkataramana Swamy Temple on Dr. Rajkumar Road in Kalyanagiri here on Monday.

Devotees lit lamps arranged in diverse designs and rows at the Temple premises in celebration of Vishnu Deepotsava.

Inaugurating the Deepotsava, Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa said, “This Temple stands as a prominent religious centre in this part of the city. The festival holds significance, drawing devotees irrespective of caste and creed, fulfilling their vows. Today being Hunnime, the celebration of Shiva Deepotsava and Vishnu Deepotsava together makes it a special occasion.”

Srivatsa also offered prayers for the well-being of farmers and the general public facing a scarcity of rain and drinking water, hoping to avert any challenges they may encounter in the coming days.

Temple’s Founder and BJP leader H.G. Giridhar said, “LakshaDeepotsava was being held during Karthika Masa since the Temple’s establishment in 2012. It is quite rare that KarthikaHunnime, Vishnu Deepotsava and KarthikaSomavara (Monday) coincide on the same day.”

The celebration included a special SatyanarayanaSwamy puja with the presiding deity adorned for the occasion, followed by mass feeding in the afternoon and a bhajan recital.

A large number of devotees from various nearby localities attended the event, with the presence of BJP leaders M.V. Ravishankar, M.A. Mohan and entrepreneur M. Gopinath Shenoy’s wife, Savitri Gopinath Shenoy.