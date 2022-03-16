Lapses in SSLC evaluation: Department to take action against 4,000 teachers

March 16, 2022

Bengaluru: Stating that 4,317 teachers, who evaluated SSLC exam answer papers, have been found guilty of lapses, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B.C. Nagesh said that action will be taken against all the guilty teachers.

Replying to a question by BJP MLC N. Ravikumar at the Legislative Council session here on Monday, Nagesh said that these teachers have been found to have committed lapses in evaluation of answer scripts for which they have been collectively fined Rs.51,26,600, based on the difference in marks.

Pointing out that of the total penalty, Rs.10,56,400 has already been collected from guilty teachers, the Minister said that action will be taken depending upon the extent of difference of marks ranging from 6 to over 20.

Maintaining that the difference of marks was discovered when re-evaluation of answer scripts was taken up, he said that the Secondary Examination Board had received a whopping 19,826 applications seeking re-evaluation of answer scripts, out of which 15,591 cases had a difference of less than 6 marks and 4,235 cases with a difference of over 6 marks. All the students who had a correction of over 6 marks were re-imbursed the re-evaluation fee of Rs.805, he added.

Continuing, Nagesh said that the Department would issue notification for appointment of 15,000 guest teachers in another ten days. Out of the 15,000 teachers to be appointed, 5,000 will be from Kalyana Karnataka region, he added.