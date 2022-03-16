Beware! Drunken driving fine will cost you Rs. 10,000

March 16, 2022

City Traffic Cops register 120 cases in 15 days

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru City Traffic Police, who are acting tough on those found driving and riding vehicles under the influence of alcohol, have registered 120 cases against the offenders in 15 days.

Following outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic followed by lockdowns, the Cops had suspended Breath Analyser Test (BAT) since two years and have commenced the test from Feb. 27, 2022.

The Traffic Police are stopping vehicles on major roads, junctions and Ring Roads and are conducting drunken driving checking from 9 pm to 11 pm.

In case a motorist is found driving or riding under the influence of alcohol when tested, the Traffic Police will seize the vehicle and register a case. The offender then has to go to the Court along with the receipt given by Traffic Police, pay the fine of Rs. 10,000 and obtain a receipt for the fine paid.

The offender then has to come to the Traffic Police Station, where the case was registered, produce the fine-paid receipt and also the Driving Licence and vehicle insurance. If the offender does not have valid documents, an additional fine of Rs. 2,000 each for the documents will be levied and the Driving Licence of the person caught drunk and driving will be recommended to the RTO for suspension.

Meanwhile, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta said that drunken driving would lead to accidents and loss of lives even of innocent people. He advised boozers to take a person to drive the vehicle.

Continuing, the City Top Cop said that Devaraja, Krishnaraja, Narasimharaja, Siddarthanagar and V.V. Puram Traffic Police will be conducting checking for drunken driving daily during night in their respective jurisdictions and hence motorists should be careful.

Pointing out that imposing and collecting fines were not the only intention of Traffic Police, Dr. Chandragupta said that fines are imposed so that the offender does not commit the mistake again and added that saving lives is the priority of Cops.