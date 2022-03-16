Railway Union demands scrapping of National Pension Scheme, stage protest
News

Railway Union demands scrapping of National Pension Scheme, stage protest

March 16, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Members of South Western Railway (SWR) Mazdoor Union, Mysuru Division, staged a protest on Monday, demanding scrapping of the present National Pension Scheme (NPS) and restoration of Old Pension Scheme for all Central Government employees including the Railway.

The protest was held as part of the Nationwide protest near the SWR Divisional Manager’s  Office in city.

The protesters demanded  scrapping of NPS for all Central Government employees including Railway employees, who joined services on or after Jan.   1, 2004 and restoration of Old Pension Scheme at the earliest. They also urged the Union Government to drop the move to privatise Railways.

The employees, who protested for more than half an hour, resumed work later. Union Divisional Secretary P. Shivaprakash, Divisional President S. Somashekar led the protesters.

