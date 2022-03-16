Staging of political satire ‘Comrade Babble’ on Mar. 19
Mysore/Mysuru: Alan Kolski Horwitz’s English political satire ‘Comrade Babble’ will be staged on Mar. 19 at RamaGovinda Rangamandira in Ramakrishnanagar at 7 pm under the aegis of Kalasuruchi.

There will be eight characters on stage, supported by 12 background artistes. The play is directed by political journalist and author Preethi Nagaraj.

Tickets are priced at Rs. 100. For details, contact Mob: 92435-81097 or 98451-12665, according to a press release from Kalasuruchi.

Synopsis

In the play, the dead body of Mephistopheles Medici Babble arises fresh from his end, a man apart. Babble, in this comedy of sorts, is far from the man he believes himself to be. He’s back and he has                   some unfinished business (the irony) to attend to.

This play has been chosen for performance for its rather unconventional approach, and tongue-in-cheek debate on ‘mega dreams’ crossing over the thin line of ‘megalomania’ before biting the dust.

Questions over financial irregularities and public accountability over the ‘Babble concept’ which is a familiar term in corporate and political spaces across nations are often given a hasty burial. The persons that birthed them, become almost martyrs, leaving no lessons from which history could have registered a thing or two for future generations. And hence, history, inevitably and incorrigibly, keeps repeating itself.

