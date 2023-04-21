Legal expert late Dr. C.K.N. Raja’s wife Meenakshi passes away

April 21, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Meenakshi Raja (85), a writer and wife of late Dr. C.K.N. Raja, passed away yesterday afternoon at her residence in Lakshmipuram, in the city.

Meenakshi Raja had authored many books and was helping women and children through ‘Makkala Koota’ organisation since five decades. She was also providing training in classical dance forms.

Dr. C.K.N. Raja had predeceased her on Apr. 12, 2023 and her eldest son Dr. R. Keshav Prasad (59), a Paediatrician and a resident of Kuvempunagar had predeceased them on Oct. 14, 2018, following a heart attack.

She leaves behind son R. Srikanta Prasad, daughters-in-law Dr. Gayathri Prasad and Sandhya, grandchildren Aditya and Avinash and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were held at the foot of Chamundi Hill yesterday evening.