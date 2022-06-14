Legislative Council polls: All set for counting of votes tomorrow

June 14, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: With the counting of votes for the Legislative Council Polls from South Graduates constituency to be taken up tomorrow (June 15), Election Commission Poll Observer Ponnuraj, a senior IAS Officer from Bengaluru and Mysuru Regional Commissioner Dr. G.C. Prakash, who is the Electoral Officer for the polls, visited the venue of counting — Maharani’s Women’s Commerce and Management College on Valmiki Road in Narayanaswamy Block of Paduvarahalli, this morning to oversee the preparations.

Following demustering, all the ballot papers from the four districts of the constituency in the elections held yesterday, have been kept in strong rooms of the college under round-the-clock tight Police security and continuous vigil. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am and right now, 28 tables have been arranged for the counting process. The authorities have imposed prohibitory orders in 200 mts radius of the counting centre and no unauthorised persons, barring candidates, poll agents, duty staff, officials and press persons, will be allowed entry to the centre.

Necessary arrangements have been made for video recording the entire counting process and CCTV cameras have been installed at vantage points in the centre premises. Counting will be held in several rounds and the process will take a long time as the election was a preferential marking type of voting through ballot papers. Result will be publicly announced on mike after every round of counting for the benefit of public.

As the counting process is expected to take a long time, the results may be announced late night on Wednesday or even on the morning of following day (June 16), according to sources.