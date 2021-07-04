Leopardess trapped in BEML premises
July 4, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: A leopardess, aged about one-and-a-half years, has been trapped in BEML premises. The feline walked into the cage and got trapped on Friday night.

Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Dr. K.C. Prashanth Kumar and staff, who visited the spot, inspected the leopardess and confirmed that the trapped feline has no cubs. The leopardess was later released into Moolehole Range in Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

It may be recalled that in May this year, a leopardess with four cubs — all presumed to be sub-adults — were sighted on the BEML factory premises on the outskirts of the city and a video showing them prowling near the compound had gone viral on social media. 

Rumours CLARIFIED

Meanwhile, a video of leopard, walking on an over-bridge is doing rounds on social media, with some stating that the over-bridge is located on Mysuru-H.D. Kote Main Road near J.P. Nagar, while a few have stated that it is the Varuna Canal duct near Srirampura. However, Forest Department officials have confirmed that the video was captured by a family travelling in a car about four days back in Hassan.

