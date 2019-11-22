Lethal Attack on Tanveer Sait: MLA shifted to ward

November 22, 2019

Health condition improving

Mysuru: MLA Tanveer Sait, who was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after he underwent a minor surgery yesterday morning, has been shifted to the ward last evening.

Doctors at Columbia Asia Hospital, who are monitoring his health condition, said that his health has improved and Sait was feeling better than yesterday. The MLA had his breakfast this morning and spoke with his family members for some time.

According to sources, the Police, who are probing the murderous attack on Sait, continued interrogating the accused, who is said to have given the Cops a few important information about those in the hit list.

Based on his statements, the Police have provided a gunman to pro-Hindu activist H.P. Giridhar, a resident of Kalyangiri and Founder of Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Temple there.

Security continues

Meanwhile, security at the hospital and at the residence of Tanveer Sait continued today also. Additional Police security at vantage points in Nazarbad, Udayagiri and Mandi Mohalla is still in place to prevent any untoward incident.

Sir Khazi conducts prayer for Sait’s speedy recovery

Meanwhile, Sir Khazi of Mysuru Hazarath Moulana Mohammed Usman Shariff conducted special prayer for the speedy recovery of Sait which was organised by Sunni Jamaithul Ulma Trust.

The prayer was held under the supervision of Mansoor Sait Kushali, President of Jamiya Tipu Arabic College and Syed Younus. Verses from the Holy Quran were read on the occasion.

Columbia Asia Hospital chief Dr. Upendra Shenoy, who said that Sait’s health condition was improving, his kidneys functioning normally and his blood pressure was normal added that Sait was under soft diet at present. He also said that the MLA has to stay in the Hospital for 4-5 days and has to take rest for a few weeks once he is discharged from the hospital.

