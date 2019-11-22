Stink keeps walkers away from Lingambudhi Lake

November 22, 2019

Unbearable stench reduces number of walkers from 900 to 250 in 6 months

Mysuru: Foul smell wafting across their nostrils have forced many regular morning and evening walkers to abandon their daily routine at the vast Lingambudhi Lake.

Six months back, over 800 to 900 walkers used to stroll on the Lake bund every day. But now the number of walkers has reduced to 300 per day, thanks to the unbearable stench.

Some of them who dare to venture out of their homes for a walk do it with their nostrils closed with a perfumed handkerchief. The foul odour has even forced some of the residents of the area to keep their doors and windows closed. They don’t venture onto their balconies.

Sewage dump

Relentless flow of underground drainage water from Janathanagar, Dattagalli and surrounding areas has polluted the Lake where more than 15 migratory Northern Shoveler birds were found dead inside the Lake.

The Lingambudhi Lake is naturally fed by two Rajakaluves. While one Rajakaluve is largely encroached, sewage water flows into the Lake from the other. However, despite encroachment, the Lake has been getting rain water from Srirampura side through this Rajakaluve. The polluted water, accompanied by plastic waste enters the Lake from Dattagalli side Rajakaluve.

People clandestinely dump empty (broken) liquor bottles and pouches that are largely collected at bars and restaurants, slaughterhouses dump chicken waste and also some nearby hospitals discard hazardous medical waste here.

Plastic waste dumped inside Lingambudhi Lake.

Weed-covered path

The Rajakaluves of the Lake has become a dumping spot of wet and dry waste generated at Kalyana Mantaps located at Dattagalli, Ramakrishnanagar, Ring Road and surrounding areas. The walking path around the Lake bund is covered with wild growth and the interlocking tiles that were laid along the path are covered with weeds.

“I have got this wonderful view of Lingambudhi Lake from my home, but unfortunately I cannot open my windows neither can I enjoy the breeze while walking. All I am left with is the stench from tank bund,” Parvathi, a regular walker said.

“We had invested in the home for the Lake view; it has such good ventilation and air but every day we are forced to wake up to the stench. We are anxiously waiting for the MCC and Forest Department to do something about the Lake,” she added.

The stench is most evident in the summer as the Lake is severely polluted with floating waste material such as polythene bags, covers, plastics, food-wrappers, domestic sewerage and solid waste.

Residents say that they have complained to their local Corporator many times but of no use. “We have a woman Corporator who never visits our areas and her husband attends all her phone calls. Though he has assured that his Corporator wife will take immediate action, nothing has fructified so far,” residents alleged.

In 1980, Mysore Amateur Naturalists (MAN) had carried out a survey of the Lake and suggested that the Lake has the potential of being developed into a bio-diversity park of national or international repute. Following this, the then Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru in 1990, T.M. Vijaybhaskar, who is currently the State Chief Secretary, had taken measures to block the entry of drainage water from surrounding localities to the Lake. He also handed over the custody of the Lake to the Forest Department. However, sewage flow is choking the Lake now.

Lingambudhi Lake was built by Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar in 1828 in memory of Maharani Krishna Vilasa Lingajammanni. It has an area of 250 acres and of it 51.3 acres come under Lingambudhi Survey No.23, 136.11 acres under Dattagalli Sy. No.82 and 28.23 acres coming under Ayyajjayyanahundi Sy. No.11. While 150 acres of the Lake is covered by water, the remaining 100 acre has been declared as Reserved Forest area. Both MCC and Forest Department share the joint responsibility of maintaining the water body.



High effluent content: KSPCB

Mysuru: Environment Officer of Karnataka State Pollution Control Board Geetha told Star of Mysore that they had recently collected water samples from the Lingambudhi Lake and found the water to be polluted.

“Tests conducted at our laboratories showed that the water falls in Grade E and D and this means, the Lake is polluted by sewage flow. The analysis of water has proved high content of effluents and waste,” she said.

On the measures to be taken to improve the water quality, Geetha said, “We have submitted our report along with recommendations to the Mysuru City Corporation and the onus lies on them to take corrective measures,” she said.

