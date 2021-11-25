We prevented calamity, clarifies MUDA Commissioner

November 25, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Reacting on the allegations that MUDA has acted in favour of the Lingambudhi Lake encroachers, MUDA Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh told Star of Mysore this morning that the Lake bund was dug up to protect the lives of over 4,500 residents and MUDA has not acted under pressure.

“We don’t bow to the dictates of the land-grabbers. After the Lake was handed over to the Forest Department, the natural outlet of the Lake (gate) was blocked with cement and this has to be investigated. Also, the Forest Department increased the Lake bund height by four to five feet for it to collect more water. Due to the increased bund height and the blockage of the natural outlet, water was not flowing out of the Lake,” he said.

“Due to excessive rains, a large amount of water was collected in the Lake and the water body was facing a threat of a huge breach, endangering the lives of over 4,500 residents. If at all the Lake had breached, it would have been a calamity. We dug up the bund for this precise reason and we had the permission of the Deputy Commissioner. Many residents had complained to the DC on the water from the Lake collecting in their properties and the DC had directed MUDA to take action,” he explained.