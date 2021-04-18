Library to be rebuilt at same spot

April 18, 2021

MCC, MUDA, Department of Libraries to construct new building

Separate Bank account opened to receive financial help

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and the Department of Libraries have decided to construct a new library building at Rajivnagar 2nd Stage, where the library of Kannada book-lover Syed Isak was destroyed in fire recently, according to a joint statement from the MCC Commissioner, MUDA Commissioner and the Deputy Director of Libraries.

The MUDA has already given its consent to allot the site and the building will be constructed using the donations (financial help) given by individuals, organisations and others to Syed and also utilise the donations to be given by many in future.

A separate bank account has been opened (Account No: 40137132558- State Bank of India, Mysore Medical College Branch. IFSC Code: SBIN0040875) to receive financial help. The account holders are MCC Commissioner, MUDA Commissioner and Deputy Director of the City Central Library, Department of Public Libraries. A model library will be constructed and steps will be taken to provide Digital Library facility. Money received from the people will be utilised to construct the new building and the remaining amount would be put into fixed deposit. The interest received from it will be utilised for the maintenance of the library and a honorarium will be given to Syed Isak every month.

A person is seen visiting the Kannada Library of Syed Isak at Rajivnagar 2nd Stage (file photo).

Those who wish to provide financial assistance may deposit the amount to the above mentioned Bank account and not give the donation amount to any individual.

The library construction would be taken up by Nirmithi Kendra and those who have provided financial assistance or donations in any form can visit the site for inspection and give their valuable suggestions.