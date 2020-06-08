Like-minded people support side by side installation of Nalwadi and Sir MV statues at KRS

June 8, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that the people of the State support the Government’s plan to install the statues of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and Sir M.Visvesvaraya (MV) side by side in front of KRS Dam, Mysuru District Brahmin Association President D.T. Prakash has urged the Government not to backtrack from the plan for any reason.

He was speaking at the interaction meet of various like-minded organisations convened by supporters of erstwhile Mysore Maharaja Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and Chief Engineer and Dewan of Mysore Sir MV at Jaladarshini Guest House here yesterday. The meeting was held in the wake of opposition from some groups for the Government’s plan for side by side installation of statues of the two great personalities.

Pointing out that the contribution of Sir MV to Mysuru region was immense, Prakash alleged that some persons were attempting to create unnecessary confusion in the minds of people.

Social activist K. Raghuram Vajpayee asserted that it was Sir MV who went ahead with the construction of KRS Dam despite stiff opposition from the then Madras Province. As such, the installation of Sir MV’s statue in front of KRS Dam is a befitting tribute to the great Engineer, he added.

Writer Ravindra Joshi said although there is no doubt that Nalwadi was one of the greatest Maharajas, at the same time it is wrong to oppose the installation of Sir MV’s statue. He urged the people to come out in full support of the Government’s plan.

District Vokkaliga Association President G. Manju said that the people of Mysuru and Mandya have great respect for Sir MV and the photographs of the great Engineer adorn the walls of houses of many people in the region. Such a towering personality must be respected by everyone irrespective of their caste and creed, he added.

M.K. Premkumar of Mysuru Rakshana Vedike, KMPK Trust President Vikram Iyengar, Brahmin Community leader Rakesh Bhat too spoke at the meeting.

Ex-Mayor reacts

Former Mayor Sandesh Swamy said that he fully approves the Government’s plan of side by side installation of the statues of Nalwadi and Sir MV. Asserting that Nalwadi and MV were like two eyes of people, he said it is wrong to create confusions and rift in the society over the installation of the statues.

Recalling that when he was the Mayor earlier, he had performed ‘guddali puja’ for the installation of Sir MV’s statue at Ayurveda College Circle in the heart of the city, he said that it was planned to install Sir MV’s statue based on the model of Nalwadi’s statue at K.R. Circle. But unfortunately the project had to be shelved as Sir MV’s statue was made out of black marble, he noted.

Mysuru Hotel Owners Association President C. Narayanagowda, Corporator Satvik Sandesh, Universty of Mysore Syndicate member E.C. Ningarajegowda, KRS GP member Vijay Kumar, ex-Corporator M.G. Mahesh, leaders Srinivasraje Urs, Devaraj, Kadakola Jagadish, K.M.Nishant and others were present.