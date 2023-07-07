Only 10 tmcft water in KRS Dam as such no water to TN
Only 10 tmcft water in KRS Dam as such no water to TN

July 7, 2023

MP Sumalatha Ambarish inspects Reservoir

Srirangapatna: Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambarish visited the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Reservoir yesterday for inspection along with officials. Discussions were held regarding the availability of drinking water, water supply for agriculture and the request for water allocation to Tamil Nadu.

According to Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) officers, the current water storage level at the reservoir is 10 tmcft (thousand million cubic feet) due to the ongoing rain. However, releasing water for irrigation purposes is not possible at the moment.

They informed the MP that if the rain continues, water can be supplied to Bengaluru, Mysuru and Mandya cities until around Aug. 15 using the available water. Rainfall has already started in the Cauvery catchment area, raising the possibility of water flowing into the reservoir.

In the past two days, the reservoir has received a moderate amount of water. On Thursday, the inflow reached 1,400 cusecs, whereas on the same day last year, 29,468 cusecs of water was flowing into the reservoir.

Tamil Nadu has requested 33 tmcft of water for the month of July. However, due to the water shortage at the reservoir, it is currently not feasible to provide the requested amount of water. There is a deficit of 9.91 tmcft of water for the month of June.

CNNL Executive Engineer Ramamurthy, Assistant Executive Engineer Kishore, Assistant Engineer Suresh Babu and others were present.

