Limitations of materials cause scientific problems: Prof. Joong Hee Lee

January 17, 2020

Jeonbuk National University Vice-President delivers keynote address at ICMAT-2020

Mysuru/Mysore: A three-day ICMAT-2020, the second ‘International Conference on Advanced Materials and Technology’ was inaugurated at the Seminar Hall of Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering (SJCE) yesterday. The event was jointly organised by SJCE, JSS Science and Technology University and Technical Education Quality Improvement Programme.

The keynote address was delivered by Vice-President of South Korea’s Chonbuk National University (Jeonbuk National University) Prof. Joong Hee Lee. Jeonbuk National University was founded in 1947 and is located in Jeonju, Republic of Korea. Jeonbuk National University has been ranked 501-550th in the world by QS Top Universities Ranking in 2016. This year, it has been ranked Top 1 among the National University in Korea in the QS Ranking.

Addressing the gathering, Prof. Joong Hee Lee said that many of the scientific problems humans currently facing are due to the limitations of materials that are available and, as a result, major breakthroughs in materials science are likely to affect the future of technology significantly.

“All engineered products from airplanes to musical instruments, defence, food, sports, alternative energy sources related to ecologically-friendly manufacturing processes, medical devices to artificial tissues, computer chips to data storage devices and the materials are the access for us to probe into them. The global market is projected to reach 10,000 million dollars by 2022,” he said.

“The future is bright for Materials Science and Engineering. Working with material is a collaborative and interdisciplinary approach which has spread into all different arenas of the science and technology. Materials science is not only one of the fastest growing and most rapidly evolving scientific disciplines, but also one which stands at the forefront of modern technology, spanning every facet of this era,” Prof. Joong Hee Lee said.

Introducing his Jeonbuk National University to the audience, Prof. Joong Hee Lee revealed that the Varsity has grown to 17 colleges and 14 graduate schools. “For approximately 32,000 students, and 2,400 full-time and part-time professors, Jeonbuk National Varsity provides high-quality educational, research and support facilities, cooperating with various institutions worldwide,” he added.

Prof. Joong Hee Lee heaped praises on JSS Group of institutions and said, “India has a rich heritage and culture, be it religion, art, intellectual achievements or performing arts. JSS institution is doing a great service to society through education, food and health. This University is doing very good in terms of technical activities.”

Outlining the activities of the conference, President of the event and JSS Mahavidyapeetha Executive Secretary Dr. C.G. Betsurmath said that the conference will open new avenues in material science and there will be 27 technical sessions that will involve over 30 participants from 13 nations and overall, more than 280 papers will be presented.

Dr. Sumanda Bandyopadhyay of SABIC Bengaluru, Registrar of JSS Science and Technology University Dr. K.S. Lokesh, ICMAT-2020 Organising Secretary Dr. Siddaramaiah and others were present on the dais.

