Liquor sales set to go high this New Year

December 30, 2022

80,000 litres of beer, Indian-Made Liquor expected to be sold on Dec. 31

Mysuru: The love for beer and Indian- Made (foreign) Liquor is usually quite evident as the New Year approaches and on Dec. 31, a business of Rs. 25 crore has been projected in Mysuru within the city limits, guzzling the lion’s share of 70 percent. Sales are expected to touch Rs. 20 crore mark today (Dec. 30).

As the midnight clock strikes on Saturday, tipsy crowds will be ready to welcome the New Year and liquor will flow like a water, Omicron or no Omicron. On an average in Mysuru, the daily liquor sale reaches

Rs. 12 crore to Rs. 15 crore mark. Moreover, the celebrations in the last two years were subdued, hence this year’s expectation is great euphoria.

Liquor merchants are hoping for a windfall and this will, directly and indirectly, help the State create a record in earning revenue on liquor. There are over 375 licenced liquor selling points in Mysuru including CL-2 (wine stores), CL-4 (clubs), CL-7 (bars, restaurants and lodging), CL-9 (bars and restaurants).

Along with this, there are more than 40 MSIL (Mysore Sales International Ltd.) outlets in Mysuru and liquor stocks are expected to fly off the shelves from Dec. 30 and the sales will peak by the afternoon and evening of Dec. 31. Merchants have decided to stock-up various brands in advance to meet the demand.

A busy time for brisk business

Many wholesale and retail liquor merchants believe that it would be as busy as ever this year as many customers will forego trips to the pubs, bars and clubs to celebrate and would instead look to save money by celebrating the arrival of 2023 at home with friends and family.

“This year is a super opportunity for us as the last two years have been dull, thanks to the pandemic. We are making sure we are fully stocked up, particularly with the regular and premium products. We are expecting a turnover of over Rs. 25 crore on Dec. 31 and Dec. 30 will see us raking in a business of Rs. 20 crore as many will try and avoid last-minute rush,” S. Guruswamy, President of the Mysuru Liquor Merchants Association told Star of Mysore.

Giving a break-up of numbers, Guruswamy said that over 80,000 litres of liquor are expected to be sold on Dec. 31 and both Indian-Made Liquor (IML) and beer will be in demand. “We have already stocked up over 4,000 cases of IML including bottles having a capacity of 180 ml, 375 ml, 750 ml and 1 litre. There will be a demand for over 40,000 litres of beer. Both beer and IML combined, we might touch 80,000 litres on New Year’s Eve,” he said.

Parties at 40 hotels and 20 clubs

Notably, for many retail merchants, home delivery of liquor is proving just as profitable on New Year’s Eve, when revellers will be looking to celebrate with families inside their home compounds, at their farmhouses, on the banks of lakes and at private picnic spots. In addition, New Year parties have been organised at over 40 hotels and 20 clubs, of course, complying with Police restrictions.

Many people eager to welcome the New Year with a booze party after two years of hiatus may not be aware that Police permission is a must for public partying. The details to be submitted include how many people with what quantity of liquor could assemble at a particular place. DJ music has already been banned by the City Police.

“The Mysuru city limits will see the consumption of 70 percent of the beer and IML stocks while the rest will be consumed in rural limits and taluks. Many city dwellers will take the stocks and go to secluded places in the taluks to celebrate with families and friends,” Guruswamy opined.

By M.T. Yogesh Kumar