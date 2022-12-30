Woman killed, two injured in wild elephant attack

December 30, 2022

Elephant tranquillised, captured within 8 hours

Mysuru: An elderly woman was killed while two others sustained serious injuries when a wild elephant attacked them in Hunsur taluk of Mysuru District this morning.

The woman, who was killed has been identified as Chikkamma (60), wife of Siddegowda of Chikkabeechanahalli in Hunsur taluk. Those injured are Ranju of Doddabeechanahalli and Ravi of Biligere. Chikkamma along with her husband Siddegowda were spreading horse gram grains on the road at about 6.30 am, when the wild elephant, which emerged from the nearby bushes, pushed Chikkamma with its trunk killing her on the spot. Siddegowda, who ran for safety shouted for help, alerting others nearby.

The elephant, which moved to Doddabeechanahalli, pushed pn Ranju, who was clicking its photos on his mobile phone resulting in Ranju sustaining fracture to his shoulder. Moving further, the elephant then stomped one Biligere Ravi on his chest, resulting in Ravi sustaining fractures to his ribs. Ravi has been rushed to a private hospital in Mysuru, where his condition is said to be critical.

Hunsur Division Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Seema and Forest Department officials from Mysuru Division have rushed to the spot. Four tamed elephants have been summoned and efforts were made to drive the wild elephant back to the forest.

The Forest Department personnel, who swung into action, conducted an operation to capture it. The wild elephant was tranquilised at about 1.15 pm and was finally captured at about 2 pm with the help of four tamed elephants. The decision to shift the captured elephant will be taken after consulting the higher officers. Superintendent of Police (SP) Seema Latkar, Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda, Bilikere and Hunsur Police visited the spot.