Rishabh Pant injured in car crash

December 30, 2022

Cricketer dozed off while driving

Roorkee: Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant has sustained injuries after his car collided with the divider and caught fire while he was travelling from Delhi to Uttarakhand at around 5:30 am today. Pant was driving his Mercedes-AMG GLE43 car which met with the accident near Roorkee in Uttarakhand.

Director General of Uttarakhand Police, Ashok Kumar, has confirmed that the cricketer was alone in the car at the time of the accident and broke the windscreen to escape from the vehicle after it caught fire.

He has sustained injuries to his head, knee and shin as a result of the accident. There could be a fracture in his leg and he is moved to the Max Hospital in Dehradun.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that entire cost of Rishabh Pant’s treatment will be borne by the State.

He was recently dropped from the T20 team announced for the series against Sri Lanka and was supposed to join National Cricket Academy for strength and conditioning programme ahead of February’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.