New Year: Police tighten vigil

December 21, 2025

Parties to end by midnight; action against drunken driving, drugs

Mysore/Mysuru: As Mysuru prepares to bid farewell to 2025 and welcome 2026, the City and District Police have put in place elaborate security arrangements to prevent any incidents that could endanger lives during New Year’s Eve celebrations.

City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar and Mysuru Superintendent of Police N. Vishnuvardhana have advised the public, particularly the youth, to conclude all parties and gatherings by midnight on Dec. 31 and return home safely.

Across the city, Deputy Commissioners of Police, Assistant Commissioners of Police, Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors, Assistant Sub-Inspectors and Station staff will be deployed on special duty, with senior officers supervising patrols to ensure that no untoward incidents occur.

The Police have warned against rave parties, consumption of ganja or synthetic drugs, drunken driving, harassment of women and indecent behaviour under the influence of alcohol, emphasising that such acts are punishable under the law.

Seema Latkar cautioned that strict action would be taken against violators.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) K.S. Sundar Raj urged citizens from all walks of life to celebrate responsibly and within limits, and to extend full cooperation to the Police. He reiterated that any violation of rules would invite legal action.

In addition to arrangements within the city, surprise inspections were conducted at resorts and lodges in Kabini (H.D. Kote taluk) and the Nagarahole area of Hunsur taluk.

Owners were summoned and instructed to maintain strict vigilance on New Year’s Eve and warned that they would be held accountable for any untoward incidents.

SP Vishnuvardhana told Star of Mysore that guidelines on the Dos and don’ts for Dec. 31 had already been circulated across the district.

He urged the public to follow police instructions, adhere to the law and celebrate the New Year in a safe and joyful manner.