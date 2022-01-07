Liquor vends see unusual rush as people prefer stocking up
News

Liquor vends see unusual rush as people prefer stocking up

January 7, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: With just hours for the weekend curfew to kick in, heavy rush was seen at almost all the liquor outlets in the city this morning. Since all liquor vends will be closed from today 10 pm till 5 am on Monday, Jan. 10, people made sure that they had enough stocks of beer and Indian made liquor.

Standalone liquor outlets witnessed long queues and people were also seen consuming and taking away bottles from over the counter in bars and restaurants. At many places the mask rule and social distancing norms were given a go-by in the eagerness to purchase liquor.

Meanwhile, Food and Civil Supplies Minister K. Gopalaiah has clarified that all liquor vends will also be closed during weekend curfew. Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru this morning, he said that all shops and standalone outlets, bars and restaurants will have to close at the stipulated time.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching