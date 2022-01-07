Liquor vends see unusual rush as people prefer stocking up

January 7, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: With just hours for the weekend curfew to kick in, heavy rush was seen at almost all the liquor outlets in the city this morning. Since all liquor vends will be closed from today 10 pm till 5 am on Monday, Jan. 10, people made sure that they had enough stocks of beer and Indian made liquor.

Standalone liquor outlets witnessed long queues and people were also seen consuming and taking away bottles from over the counter in bars and restaurants. At many places the mask rule and social distancing norms were given a go-by in the eagerness to purchase liquor.

Meanwhile, Food and Civil Supplies Minister K. Gopalaiah has clarified that all liquor vends will also be closed during weekend curfew. Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru this morning, he said that all shops and standalone outlets, bars and restaurants will have to close at the stipulated time.