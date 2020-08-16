In Briefs

Loans for ST community

August 16, 2020

Aimed at development of tribals residing in forest, forest fringes as well as nomadic and semi-nomadic tribal community members, Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Limited has invited applications from ST community members for availing loans under various schemes to promote self employment including direct loans (Rs. 50,000 per unit, Rs. 25,000 as subsidy, Rs. 25,000 as term loan) and micro credit finance schemes, for the year 2020-21. Prescribed application forms can be collected from the office or downloaded from the website, www.kmvstdcl.karnataka.gov.in, for free of cost and the filled-in forms can be submitted in person to the office or through post, along with all necessary documents including copies of cast and income certificate, ration card, voter ID, Aadhaar card before Aug. 31. For details, contact Ph: 0821-2430022, according to a press release from the Corporation District Manager.

