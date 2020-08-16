Animal adoption continues at Zoo

The following individuals and institutions have adopted the animals of Mysuru Zoo under ‘Adoption of Animals’ scheme by paying the adoption fee: Radhika Venugopal, Rajajinagar, Bengaluru – Black Buck, Red-Billed Toucan & Mandarin Duck (Rs. 17,000); Anarghya Baguru, Sanjaynagar, Bengaluru – Star Tortoise (Rs. 2,000); R. Varshini, Vijayanagar, Bengaluru – Love Bird (Rs. 1,000); Prema Swarupa, Vijayanagar, Mysuru – Star Tortoise (Rs. 2,000); G. Kamal Kumar, Kolar Gold Fields – Spotted Deer and Love Bird (Rs. 8,500), according to a press release from the Zoo Executive Director.
