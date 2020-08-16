In Briefs

Awareness session for PU students tomorrow

August 16, 2020

Yi, Mysuru, is organising a career opportunities awareness session titled “What Next After PUC /+2?” on Aug.17 from 6 pm to 7 pm on a virtual platform. The objective of this event is to make PUC and plus-2 students aware of opportunities in professional fields that are as lucrative as engineering or medical fields. Registrations are open for PUC and plus-2 students through the google forms link given below to enter the registration form — https://forms.gle/JkVxYUwMHhL7QNUa7 — according to a press release from Dr. M. Pradeep and Nikhil P. Koundinya, Chapter Chair & Co-Chair, Yi Mysuru Chapter [Ph: 0821 – 2516319 or 2517003].

