Lockdown 4.0: No entry for visitors from 4 States

May 18, 2020

Karnataka restricts people from COVID-19 hotspots of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Kerala till May 31

Bengaluru: After making up its mind to open up lockdown curbs in Karnataka, the State Government, in a sudden move this morning, announced that it has banned the entry of visitors from States like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu to its territory till May 31.

Incidentally, among the 84 new cases of COVID-19 that were confirmed by the State Health Department this morning, 56 had recently returned from Mumbai. Yesterday too, 40 among those who tested positive were with recent travel history to Mumbai. The trend of high COVID-19 patients with travel histories to Mumbai was seen from Friday itself and this prompted the Government to seal its borders from four States, sources said.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa held a meeting with State Ministers and Senior Government Officers to discuss the guidelines issued by the Centre regarding the fourth phase of nationwide lockdown. The meeting was held at Vidhana Soudha here. Later, the CM announced the entry ban.

It is unclear, however, if people from these States will be allowed to transit through Karnataka and if those who have already procured travel passes will be allowed. “We have decided not to allow people from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu till May 31, but allow in stages,” Yediyurappa told reporters.

“We have taken a decision keeping in mind the spike in COVID-19 cases in our State and mostly among those with domestic travel history as compared to those transmitted through contacts or international travellers,” the CM said.

The Centre yesterday extended the ongoing COVID-induced nationwide lockdown till May 31, but with a set of new relaxations commencing today. The Ministry of Home Affairs also gave powers to States and UTs to demarcate areas in Green, Orange and Red Zones, which will allow them to start activities except in Containment Zones.

According to the guidelines, “all other activities will be permitted except those which are specifically prohibited under these guidelines. However, in Containment Zones, only essential activities shall be allowed, as mentioned earlier.”

After the meeting with his Ministers and Officials, Yediyurappa said all Government buses would be allowed to run, except in Containment and Red Zones. Only 30 passengers would be allowed in the buses to ensure social distancing. Autorickshaws, cab aggregators — Ola and Uber —- would also be allowed to run taxis from tomorrow.

A 14-day quarantine would remain mandatory for all the domestic and international passengers. Karnataka would be under a “total lockdown” on Sundays, Deputy Chief Minister Dr. Ashwath Narayan said, adding that only essential services will be allowed. “Parks will be opened from tomorrow,” he added.

The State Government has also ordered that no inter-State trains except Shramik Special trains and special trains to and from Delhi as announced by the Railways will not be operated until May 31. However, inter-district trains will be allowed to ply.

Among other important announcements, the Chief Minister said that people will be fined by the Police for not wearing masks in all public places and on all public transport modes. To discourage travellers from coming into the State, the CM has ordered that the existing standard operation procedure for all inter-State passengers to undergo institutional quarantine will remain in place under further orders.

GUIDELINES TILL MAY 31

• All Government buses to run from tomorrow

• No buses in Containment and Red Zones

• Only 30 passengers per bus

• Private buses too allowed

• Autorickshaws, taxis permitted

• Only three people in autos, taxis including driver

• Total lockdown on Sundays

• No permission for malls, cinemas

• Only parcel service in hotels

• Bars, lodges, resorts closed

• Salons, parlours can open

• Trains within Karnataka to operate

• Parks open from 7 am to 7 pm

• Daily night curfew from 7 pm to 7 am

• Roadside vending permitted

• Sports activities allowed but not gymnasiums