Mumbai link haunts Mysuru, Mandya and Kodagu Districts

May 18, 2020

Mandya reports 17 COVID-19 positive cases today, Mysuru and Kodagu one each

Mysuru/Mandya/Madikeri: Karnataka reported the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases this morning as 84 fresh cases surfaced in the past 24 hours pushing the tally to 1,231.

Apart from 18 fresh cases in Bengaluru Urban District, Mandya recorded 17 cases, Mysuru and Kodagu recorded one case each. A majority of the 84 persons who have tested positive today had returned to Karnataka from neighbouring States. In today’s list of cases, 16 persons of the total 18 cases reported from Bengaluru Urban are the secondary contacts of P-653.

Mandya is the worst affected district with 17 cases this morning and yesterday evening, the Karnataka’s Sugar Bowl reported 22 cases. Within the worst-hit Mandya, the K.R. Pet taluk has over 30 cases with a travel history to Mumbai. After the inter-District and inter-State travel was opened up, hundreds of people from K.R. Pet, who were working in Mumbai and other places in Maharashtra, have returned to their hometown.

In Mysuru: After reporting no fresh positive cases for 18 consecutive days and after successfully curing 90 cases, Mysuru reported one positive case this morning. A person in K.R. Nagar tested positive when he was under quarantine. He has a travel history of Mumbai. After returning from Mumbai on a bike, three persons travelled from K.R. Pet in Mandya to Bherya in K.R. Nagar.

Their bike was intercepted at Bherya check-post and the trio was put under institutional quarantine at Morarji School in Arakere. One of them, P-1225, a 46-year-old male, has now tested positive and is being treated at the designated COVID-19 Hospital on KRS Road.

In Kodagu: Today, the Green Zone district of Kodagu reported its second positive case. The first positive case in the district was discharged from the Madikeri COVID Hospital in the first week of April. The latest case to be found positive is P -1224, a 45-year-old female.

As per communication from Kodagu Deputy Commissioner, on May 14, the woman was issued a pass to enter Kodagu through Sampaje check-post and on her arrival, she was sent to Madikeri COVID Hospital as she showed symptoms of cold, fever. She tested positive later and she had no primary contact.