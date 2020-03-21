Govt. to appoint youth volunteers as ‘Corona Warriors’

March 21, 2020

To prevent spread of fake messages

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as the Government is battling COVID-19 with all its might, the State Government has evolved a plan to appoint Youth Volunteers as ‘Corona Warriors’ to check the spread of false rumours and messages regarding the deadly disease.

The Information and Public Relations Department, in association with Indian Red Cross Society and Karnataka State Labour Institute, has invited applications from enthusiastic youths for appointment of volunteers, who are called ‘Corona Warriors’.

The volunteers will join hands with the Government for fighting the deadly disease, educating the public on the real facts regarding the virus, sensitize them on the DOs and DON’Ts and the necessary safety, precautionary and preventive measures to be taken.

These volunteers will also keep a tab on any false messages and misinformation that are spread through social media networks and present true facts to the public.

The Information and Public Relations Department has already called for online applications and the registered volunteers will be trained at all the District Offices of the Department. Also, they will be issued ID Cards and a safety kit.

Every taluk of the State will have a minimum of four volunteers (Corona Warriors), who work in four shifts. The Department is expecting a registration of 3,000 volunteers across the State, with more than 400 volunteers registering on the first day of online registration.

The idea of ‘Corona Warriors’ was conceived by Information and Public Relations Department Secretary P. Manivannan, who had served as Mysuru DC over a decade ago. Interested youths can register via the website: http://covid19.karnataka.gov.in/coronawarrior.html