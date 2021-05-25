Lockdown violations: 338 vehicles seized yesterday

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City Police, who conducted a special vehicle checking drive yesterday to prevent unnecessary movement of vehicles during lockdown hours, have seized a total of 338 vehicles which were found flouting the lockdown norms.
The Police (both Traffic and Civil) have seized 304 two-wheelers, 30 cars and four autoriskshaws which were found moving unnecessarily on city roads by violating the rules.
City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta has urged the public to follow the Lockdown Guidelines and avoid being penalised, according to a release.
its a god send opportunity for the police to harass and seize vehicles who are genuine user. I am a doctor and even i could not escape the corrupt mouths asking for money to release me.
Never in history these people have seized one chain snatcher or caught one, never a theft,never a rape or murder.
I just wonder why these people are paid just to harass the innocents and honest civilians?
of course the thugs and scoundrels in politics need the best protection….even better than the most condemned criminal.
only god knows when will this country improve