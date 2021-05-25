Lockdown violations: 338 vehicles seized yesterday

May 25, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City Police, who conducted a special vehicle checking drive yesterday to prevent unnecessary movement of vehicles during lockdown hours, have seized a total of 338 vehicles which were found flouting the lockdown norms.

The Police (both Traffic and Civil) have seized 304 two-wheelers, 30 cars and four autoriskshaws which were found moving unnecessarily on city roads by violating the rules.

City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta has urged the public to follow the Lockdown Guidelines and avoid being penalised, according to a release.