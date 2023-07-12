Lok Adalat disposes of 13,000 cases; Rs. 64 crore settlement amount

July 12, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) conducted a National Lok Adalat on July 8, 2023. The Adalat settled a total of 13,415 cases, including 2,01,078 traffic violation cases and 1,407 other cases.

The total settlement amount was Rs.64,02,79,018. In all, 42 warring couples who had filed divorce/domestic dispute suits at Family Courts across the district, were reunited during the Lok Adalat.

The Adalat was held under the guidance of Principal District and Sessions Court Judge G.S. Sangreshi, Senior Civil Judge and DLSA Member-Secretary B.G. Dinesh and Family Courts Judges Vela Khode, Girisha Bhat, Rudolph Periera and Sudha Sethuram Omkar.

According to a press release issued by the DLSA, out of the 2,02,418 traffic (challan) violation cases that came up before the Adalat 2,01,078 cases were settled with a collection of fine amount totalling Rs. 4,44,80,014. Other than this, a total of 13,415 of the 17,446 other nature of cases, including criminal compoundable cases were settled.

Apart from traffic violation cases, the other nature of issues settled/ disposed of included — 678 cases under N.I.Act (Negotiable Instruments Act) with settlement amount of Rs.11,26,47,925, 238 MACT cases (Motor Accident Claims Tribunal) with settlement amount of Rs.14,22,81,972, 124 Matrimonial Dispute cases with settlement amount of Rs.1,26,00,800, 396 Criminal Compoundable cases with settlement amount of Rs. 3,17,300 and 125 Partition suits with settlement amount of Rs.22,00,000.

Taking into account all this, the total number of cases settled including traffic challan, which formed a major chunk of the settled cases, stands at 2,15,833, with a collective settlement amount of Rs.64,02,79,018.