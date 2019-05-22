Lok Sabha Elections 2019: An app to track real-time trends on counting day

New Delhi: Come counting day, you will no longer need to solely rely on the Election Commission’s website or news channels to know who’s ahead. The poll watchdog has released an app called “Voter Helpline” that will allow users to keep up with real-time trends and results from 8 am on May 23.

Details of counting will be uploaded by the administration on the convenience portal which will be displayed on the Voter Helpline app. Individuals who have installed the Voter Helpline app in their mobile will be able to see the details of the counting of votes immediately through this app. Any Android phone, the Voter Helpline app can be installed from Google Play Store or App Store.

“In this app, the users can accumulate complete information regarding EVM machine. Touching the results column in this app only displays the statistical report of the Lok Sabha elections of the entire country. The results of all the elections held so far in India through this app are readily available,” officials said.

Poll officials said that among the features of the app will be one where the user can bookmark a candidate to be informed of their performance routinely. With the app, people will be able to keep pace with regular updates without depending on the returning officer’s updates.

The app, which was released on May 12, is among a dozen such digital initiatives of the EC, which include round-wise updates on its website and huge interactive “auto-scrolling” panels at its office at the Nirvachan Sadan in Delhi as well as state Chief Electoral Office premises.