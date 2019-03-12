Lok Sabha Elections in Mysuru on Apr.18: Violation of Code of Conduct to invite action

Preparations in full swing to set up static check-posts

Dist. Admn. takes back Govt. vehicles given to netas

Mysuru: The District Administration has made elaborate preparations for strict enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha elections across the District.

The preparations include setting up of static check-posts at all entry/ exit points of the city and other strategic locations including 12 State Highways connecting the district. These check-posts will prevent illegal transportation of cash and electronic gadgets to woo voters. Besides, Static Surveillance Squads and Flying Squads have been formed to prevent any violation of the code.

German-style tents will be installed at check-posts near K.R. Mills on Bengaluru-Mysuru Road, near Sunanda Factory on KRS Road, MMC Factory on Hunsur Road, near Bogadi Road signal, near Srirampura on H.D. Kote Road signal and as well as on the road connecting Nanjangud, Bannur, Mahadevapura and other junctions.

The District Administration will provide all basic facilities round- the-clock at the check-posts. Local Police will assist the poll duty officials during checks.

It is mandatory to seek permission from the District Administration for transporting cash in excess of Rs.50,000. Though permission is not necessary for conducting weddings and religious programmes, organisers should take measures to ensure the events are not misused for political benefits.

The District Administration has warned that those found violating the Poll Code of Conduct will be strictly dealt with.

Posters removed

A team of officials from MCC, MUDA and District Administration have already swung into action to clear graffiti, posters, banners, flags and other political publicity materials across the city.

Officials have removed such publicity materials put up by political parties highlighting their Governments’ achievements and programmes near CADA Office, KSRTC Bus Stand, Railway Station, various junctions and Circles. The drive started soon after poll schedule announcement on Sunday evening.

Government advertisements on welfare and other schemes with pictures of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister were brought down.

Instructions have been given to officials to cover the pictures of Indira Gandhi in all Indira Canteens across the city and district.

Vehicles taken back

The District Administration has taken back all the 12 vehicles it had provided to political Heads of various Boards and Corporations including the Mysuru-Kodagu MP.

Protocol Officers of the district administration have collected the details of fuel records, drivers’ phone numbers, meter reading records, condition of the vehicles and other information while taking back the vehicles.

Media Centre at DC Office

The District Administration has also made preparations to set up the Media Centre in the Assistant Commissioner’s Court Hall on the first floor of DC’s Office. The Centre will monitor political speeches, spread of fake news and provocative statements by various political parties across the District.

In the last Assembly polls, this Centre was set up at Vartha Bhavan but this time it has been shifted to DC’s Office to closely monitor the developments during the election period.

Preparations are on to install around 15 TV sets in the Centre to monitor the poll-related activities and to check the contents telecast in all the TV channels. Assistant Director of Information Raju will head this Media Centre.

Officials and personnel in the Media Centre will keep a close watch on all political parties and their speeches.

