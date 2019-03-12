Surrender weapons to Police immediately: Deputy Commissioner

Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, who is also the District Electoral Officer and Returning Officer, has asked all arms owners in Mysuru-Kodagu Parliamentary Constituency to surrender their weapons to the Police as the Model Code of Conduct for the General Elections has come into effect.

Speaking to newsmen here on Monday, he said that gun licence-holders are mandated to deposit their guns in their jurisdictional Police Stations before the elections. The weapons owner has to visit the Police Station along with the weapon and its licence. Once it is handed over to the Police, the weapon will be kept in the Police Department Armoury and will be returned to the respective owners after the elections.

The DC said election Code of Conduct mandates arms licence holders to deposit their weapons at the Police Station and stringent action will be taken against gun owners who fail to do so.

The Deputy Commissioner also said that anti-social elements and rowdy-sheeters have already been warned not to violate the law and that all political parties have been informed not to advertise their achievements unless they meet the terms and conditions set-forth by the Election Commission.

Meanwhile, City Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna, speaking to SOM this morning, said that those seeking exemptions from depositing their weapons such as armed bank security guards, security guards deputed in vans carrying cash to ATMs, Jamma land owners etc., should first give an application seeking exemption and the Committee consisting of Superintendent of Police, City Police Commissioner and other officials will deliberate and decide.

