Siddharamaiah wants Mysuru Lok Sabha seat for Congress

Congress shortlists four candidates

Bengaluru: With the coalition partners in the State Government — JD(S) and Congress, yet to finalise seat sharing for the Lok Sabha (LS) polls, CLP leader and former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah has strongly opposed leaving the Mysuru-Kodagu seat to the JD(S).

At the Congress party Screening Committee meeting held here yesterday, Siddharamaiah insisted that the Congress keep the Mysuru seat for itself.

Pointing out that the JD(S) has never won the Mysuru LS seat, Siddharamaiah is said to have reminded the Congress leaders that the JS(S) failed to win the seat when it was in power in the State, with himself being the Deputy CM then. In such a situation, the Congress must not leave the seat to the JD(S), Siddharamaiah is said to have told the party leadership.

Meanwhile, the Congress, which is hoping to get the Mysuru-Kodagu seat for itself, is said to have shortlisted the names of four candidates for the seat.

The shortlisted candidates are former MP C.H. Vijayashankar, who joined the Congress ahead of last year’s Assembly polls, Mysuru District Congress President Dr.B.J. Vijaykumar, Congress Spokesperson Brijesh Kalappa and former AICC Secretary Sooraj Hegde.

A Committee, which included KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao, former CM Siddharamaiah, Working President Eshwar Khandre, Deputy CM Dr.G. Parameshwara and Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and D.K. Shivakumar is said to have shortlisted the four candidates out of 12 ticket aspirants.





