Lok Sabha Speaker’s post: It’s Om Birla Vs K. Suresh
June 25, 2024

Election for the first time tomorrow

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Om Birla and Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh today filed nominations for the Lok Sabha Speaker election after talks between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition’s I.N.D.I.A bloc failed.

The development sets the stage for a contest for the Lok Sabha Speaker for the first time. The election for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker and Deputy Speaker is scheduled for June 26 at 11 am.

The Opposition had agreed to support the Government-backed candidate Om Birla, under the condition that the Deputy Speaker must be a member of the I.N.D.I.A bloc. However, apparently, the two sides couldn’t reach an agreement.

Earlier today, Union Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh had reached out to the Opposition. However, minutes before the deadline for the nomination, Congress’ K.C. Venugopal and DMK’s T.R. Baalu walked out of Rajnath Singh’s office and refused to endorse NDA’s nominee.

Venugopal later said that the Government was non-committal on giving the Deputy Speaker’s post to the Opposition.

Suresh, according to the I.N.D.I.A bloc, is the senior most Member of Parliament. He won the LS elections for the eighth time earlier this month. He is a Dalit leader from Kerala. The Opposition wanted him to be the Deputy Speaker.

