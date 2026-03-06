March 6, 2026

Assets worth Rs. 6.89 crore found with KUWS&DB AEE

Mysore/Mysuru: The Lokayukta raid conducted yesterday on the house and office of Asif Iqbal Khaleel, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) and in-charge Executive Engineer, Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board (KUWS&DB), Mysuru, has yielded alleged disproportionate assets (DA) valued at Rs. 6.89 crore (Rs.6,89,44,806).

The Immovable Assets worth Rs. 5.8 crore (Rs. 5,80,60,000) includes 5 sites, 7 houses and 38 guntas of agricultural land.

The Movable Assets worth Rs. 2.78 crore (Rs. 2,78,21,851) includes, gold and silver ornaments and vehicles valued at Rs. 22.50 lakh. The raids were conducted on Khaleel’s house on Shivaji Road, N.R. Mohalla and office at Saraswathiupram.