Long lockdown impact on Mysuru city: No decline in road accidents, deaths

June 23, 2021

Lack of drunken driving tests, reckless rides on free roads major causes

Mysore/Mysuru: The perception that the COVID-19 lockdown may have reduced the number of road accidents in city has been debunked by Traffic Police who said that the number of road accidents within Mysuru city limits has no way reduced despite restrictions on travel. Interestingly, the number of accidents from April to June was as much as the number of accidents that occurred from January 2021 to March — before the lockdown.

According to officials, while there is no major dip in the overall fatality or number of accidents, the accidents involving two-wheelers stand out during the lockdown period. In many accidents, both the rider and the pillion have been killed due to reckless driving on relatively free roads.

Traffic Police officials said that the high number of accidents and related fatalities are mainly due to riders not following traffic rules and increased instances of overspeeding on empty roads during the lockdown period.

In January this year, 57 accidents were reported resulting in 15 deaths, in February, there were 58 accidents and 10 deaths. March saw a sudden steep with 64 accidents and 9 deaths. From April this year, despite Government warnings that lockdown would be imposed to restrict travel, the numbers stood at 42 accidents and 9 deaths. The lockdown was imposed in the last week of April and in May, Mysuru reported 30 accidents that resulted in 14 deaths.

Till date in June, 30 accidents and 10 deaths have been reported and in a couple of cases, more than two persons have been killed in a single accident. “People are taking things for granted and most of these cases are due to rash and negligent driving. Moreover, cases of triple riding, helmet-less riding have become common,” a Traffic inspector told Star of Mysore.

People drive carefully only when there is no lockdown and when most vehicles are on road. Free movement causes more accidents. “This shows the need for enforcement of traffic rule. Fewer people are following traffic rules which have led to a majority of accidents,” he added.

Breath analyser tests

Another major cause for accidents is the discontinuation of breath analyser tests by the Police. Ever since the pandemic has struck Mysuru in 2020, the Police have not taken up drunken driving tests through breath analysers. “The nature of the virus spread through contacts (through aerosols) has forced us to discontinue the breath analysers. We don’t want to put people’s lives in jeopardy. But the downside is that people are riding bikes and driving cars after drinking. As such, the accident rate too has gone up,” the Inspector confided.

The flip side of lockdown is that it has also hit repairs of signal lights and CCTV cameras at junctions. Of the 51 signal lights, 36 are working and 15 defunct, of the 59 CCTVs, only 45 are working and 14 are in non-working state. “We have already assigned the work to the contractor and he will take up the works after lockdown is lifted,” a Traffic Police Officer said.