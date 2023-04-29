Long weekend: Tourists throng Mysuru

A long weekend — tomorrow Sunday and May Day holiday on Monday — has resulted in the arrival of thousands of tourists to Mysuru. Over 95 percent of the hotels, resorts and other accommodations have been booked in advance and according to the hospitality industry sources, there will be 100 percent bookings by today evening. However, tourist movement is likely to be hit due to traffic restrictions tomorrow in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit. Heavy rush of tourists was seen in front of the Mysuru Zoo this morning.
