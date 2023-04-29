PM’s visit: Cops briefed on security
Photo News

PM’s visit: Cops briefed on security

April 29, 2023

Hundreds of Policemen drawn from various units in the city, including the Armed Reserve and Traffic and the Paramilitary Forces, were briefed this morning at the Scouts and Guides Grounds about maintaining order during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow (Apr. 30), where he will be holding a road show for the first time inside the city. The men and women in uniform were briefed about the route to be taken by the PM and were told how to control the crowd in the wake of security restrictions and the Z Plus security cover for the VVIP. They were asked to assemble at their duty points much before the prescribed hour. The teams are set to go on a route rehearsal later.

